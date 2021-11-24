The Poet Laureate of Rock ’n’ Roll at 80
Bob Dylan turned 80 years old in May. His first album, 1962’s Bob Dylan, is in its 60th year on record store shelves.
We’re at a point where, for most of us, there has simply never been a popular culture in which Dylan wasn’t a towering figure whose influence seems to touch, well, everything.
This hour, a look at Bob Dylan at 80.
GUESTS:
- Noah Baerman - A pianist, composer, and educator
- Fred Bals - Hosted the Dreamtime podcast, covering Theme Time Radio Hour with Your Host, Bob Dylan
- Sean Latham - Director of the Institute for Bob Dylan Studies, editor of The World of Bob Dylan, and the writer and narrator of It Ain’t Me You’re Looking For: Bob Dylan at 80
- Gayle Wald - Professor of American studies at George Washington University; her most recent book is It’s Been Beautiful: Soul! and Black Power Television
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired May 20, 2021.