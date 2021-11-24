© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Poet Laureate of Rock ’n’ Roll at 80

Published November 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
Bob Dylan at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards
Christopher Polk
/
Getty Images North America
Bob Dylan onstage (with guitarist Charlie Sexton) in 2012, at age 70.

Bob Dylan turned 80 years old in May. His first album, 1962’s Bob Dylan, is in its 60th year on record store shelves.

We’re at a point where, for most of us, there has simply never been a popular culture in which Dylan wasn’t a towering figure whose influence seems to touch, well, everything.

This hour, a look at Bob Dylan at 80.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired May 20, 2021.

