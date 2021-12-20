Fun shouldn’t be a guilty pleasure. Fun is the point.

When was the last time you had fun? I mean the kind of fun where you lost track of time, you didn’t care what others were thinking of you, and you felt connected to the people you were having fun with. We all know what fun feels like, so why don't we make time for it?

We tend to think of fun as a side dish, something to eat if you’re not too full. That’s wrong. Fun should be the main course. Fun nourishes our mind and body as much as healthy food and productive work.

Today, we talk about fun, including why we’re not having it, why we need more of it, and how to have it.

GUESTS:



Catherine Price is a science journalist and the author of several books including How To Break Up With Your Phone and most recently, The Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again. She's the founder of Screen/Life Balance

Julia Pistell is Managing Director at Sea Tea Improv, Host of the Literary Disco podcast, a guest producer at CT Public, and a freelance writer.

Liliana DeLeo is a certified laughter yoga master trainer and the founder of Living Laughter. She once dabbled as a standup comedian.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

