Our 2021 holiday spectacular with ‘Big Al’ Anderson, Jim Chapdelaine, Illeana Douglas, and friends

Every year since 2014, we’ve done some version of this show. Ideally, we’d do it in person, but these aren’t ideal times.

But our holiday spirit remains, dauntless. “Big Al” Anderson and Jim Chapdelaine and the band are back together over at Jim’s studio. Colin’s hermetically sealed up in our studio. We sing some songs, tell some stories, have some surprise celebrity cameos, and somehow we wind up with a holiday special.

It’s an hour of joyous nonsense for Christmas Eve Eve Eve, an audio Happy Holidays from us to you.

GUESTS:



"Big Al" Anderson - Vocals, guitar, songwriter

Jim Chapdelaine - Guitar, vocals, songwriter, mixer, engineer, producer, etc.

Illeana Douglas - Movie and TV star

Lorne Entress - Drums and vocals

Paul Kochanski - Bass guitar and vocals

Colin McEnroe, Gene Amatruda, Natalie Frascarelli, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.