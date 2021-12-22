© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Our 2021 holiday spectacular with ‘Big Al’ Anderson, Jim Chapdelaine, Illeana Douglas, and friends

Published December 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
Al Anderson and Jim Chapdelaine
Chion Wolf (file photo)
/
Connecticut Public Radio
‘Big Al’ Anderson and Jim Chapdelaine.

Every year since 2014, we’ve done some version of this show. Ideally, we’d do it in person, but these aren’t ideal times.

But our holiday spirit remains, dauntless. “Big Al” Anderson and Jim Chapdelaine and the band are back together over at Jim’s studio. Colin’s hermetically sealed up in our studio. We sing some songs, tell some stories, have some surprise celebrity cameos, and somehow we wind up with a holiday special.

It’s an hour of joyous nonsense for Christmas Eve Eve Eve, an audio Happy Holidays from us to you.

GUESTS:

  • “Big Al” Anderson - Vocals, guitar, songwriter
  • Jim Chapdelaine - Guitar, vocals, songwriter, mixer, engineer, producer, etc.
  • Illeana Douglas - Movie and TV star
  • Lorne Entress - Drums and vocals
  • Paul Kochanski - Bass guitar and vocals

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Gene Amatruda, Natalie Frascarelli, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

entertainment pop culture music humor history movies celebrities
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
