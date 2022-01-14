The Nose looks at Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ and HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is a crushing responsibility.

The Lost Daughter is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s debut as a writer and director, and it’s made her a Golden Globe-nominated director and a Golden Osella-winning screenwriter so far. It’s an adaptation of the Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel, and it’s available to stream on Netflix. The Lost Daughter stars Olivia Colman (in a Globe-nominated performance), Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, and Peter Sarsgaard.

And: Station Eleven is an HBO Max limited series adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel. It tells the story of a world during and after a devastating, flu-like pandemic (sound familiar?). Station Eleven stars Mackenzie Davi, Himesh Patel, Lori Petty, Gael García Bernal, Caitlin FitzGerald, David Cross, and others. Its 10th and final episode hit HBOMax yesterday.

Rebecca Castellani - Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

- Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer Taneisha Duggan - A director, producer, and arts consultant

- A director, producer, and arts consultant Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

