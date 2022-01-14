© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ and HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’

Published January 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Station Eleven
Ian Watson
/
HBO Max
An astronaut* in HBO Max’s limited series adaptation of ‘Station Eleven.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is a crushing responsibility.

The Lost Daughter is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s debut as a writer and director, and it’s made her a Golden Globe-nominated director and a Golden Osella-winning screenwriter so far. It’s an adaptation of the Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel, and it’s available to stream on Netflix. The Lost Daughter stars Olivia Colman (in a Globe-nominated performance), Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, and Peter Sarsgaard.

And: Station Eleven is an HBO Max limited series adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel. It tells the story of a world during and after a devastating, flu-like pandemic (sound familiar?). Station Eleven stars Mackenzie Davi, Himesh Patel, Lori Petty, Gael García Bernal, Caitlin FitzGerald, David Cross, and others. Its 10th and final episode hit HBOMax yesterday.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

*Please note that any rumors you may have heard about a Colin McEnroe Show ban on astronauts are specious and unfounded.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe ShowThe Nosepop cultureentertainmentcelebritiesmoviestelevisionbooksInternethistory
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content