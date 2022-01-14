The Nose looks at Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ and HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’
This week’s Nose is a crushing responsibility.
The Lost Daughter is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s debut as a writer and director, and it’s made her a Golden Globe-nominated director and a Golden Osella-winning screenwriter so far. It’s an adaptation of the Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel, and it’s available to stream on Netflix. The Lost Daughter stars Olivia Colman (in a Globe-nominated performance), Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, and Peter Sarsgaard.
And: Station Eleven is an HBO Max limited series adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel. It tells the story of a world during and after a devastating, flu-like pandemic (sound familiar?). Station Eleven stars Mackenzie Davi, Himesh Patel, Lori Petty, Gael García Bernal, Caitlin FitzGerald, David Cross, and others. Its 10th and final episode hit HBOMax yesterday.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Ronnie Spector, ’60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
- Bob Saget Dead at 65
- Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93
- Ultima Online: The Assassination of Lord British Remains Gaming’s MOST Infamous Event The events of Ultima Online have become legendary in the gaming community, in ways no one could have ever imagined. Time for a history lesson.
- Box Office Report: No Flops in This Multiverse
- How the Potato Chip Took Over America A fussy magnate, a miffed chef and the curious roots of the comfort food we hate to love
- SAG Nominations: ‘House of Gucci’ and ‘Power of the Dog’ Score Big; ‘Succession’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ Lead TV
- WNBA Star Sue Bird at Center of New Doc From Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions
- Into the Belly of the Whale With Sjón The Icelandic novelist, poet and Bjork collaborator is a surrealist for our time.
- FX Reviving ‘Justified’ Starring Timothy Olyphant for New Limited Series The actor is set to return as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in ‘Justified: City Primeval’ miniseries.
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani - Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
- Taneisha Duggan - A director, producer, and arts consultant
- Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.
*Please note that any rumors you may have heard about a Colin McEnroe Show ban on astronauts are specious and unfounded.