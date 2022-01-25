© 2022 Connecticut Public

The unicorn show

Published January 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
When we think of unicorns, many of us picture idyllic white horses with a single horn, surrounded by rainbows. But that’s not how unicorns have always been depicted.

This hour, a look at the history of unicorns and their enduring popularity.

GUESTS:

  • Martha Bayless - The Director of Folklore and Public Culture and a professor of English at the University of Oregon
  • Adam Gidwitz - Author of The Unicorn Rescue Society series, among other books, and the creator of the podcast Grimm, Grimmer and Grimmest
  • Sarah Laskow - Author of The Very Short, Entirely True History of Unicorns and senior editor for science at The Atlantic

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, which originally aired July 15, 2021.

art history pop culture
