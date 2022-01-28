The Nose looks at ‘Un-Becoming Your Parents,’ Neil Young v. Spotify, and ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose isn’t going to point out our houses, landmarks, or major highways during takeoff.

It’s not every ad campaign that can boast its own group of devoted fans, but Progressive’s Un-Becoming Your Parents television commercials seem to have staked out their own space in the popular culture.

And: Neil Young gave Spotify an ultimatum — you “can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.” Spotify chose Rogan.

And finally: The Book of Boba Fett is a Disney+ limited series created by Jon Favreau. It is a spinoff from Favreau’s The Mandalorian, a direct sequel to Return of the Jedi, and a direct prequel and sequel to The Mandalorian.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Pedro Soto - President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

- President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

