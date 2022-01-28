© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Nose looks at ‘Un-Becoming Your Parents,’ Neil Young v. Spotify, and ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Published January 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
The Book of Boba Fett
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Temura Morrison in ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ streaming on Disney+.

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose isn’t going to point out our houses, landmarks, or major highways during takeoff.

It’s not every ad campaign that can boast its own group of devoted fans, but Progressive’s Un-Becoming Your Parents television commercials seem to have staked out their own space in the popular culture.

And: Neil Young gave Spotify an ultimatum — you “can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.” Spotify chose Rogan.

And finally: The Book of Boba Fett is a Disney+ limited series created by Jon Favreau. It is a spinoff from Favreau’s The Mandalorian, a direct sequel to Return of the Jedi, and a direct prequel and sequel to The Mandalorian.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Pedro Soto - President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies
  • Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

pop cultureentertainmentcelebritiestelevisioninsuranceInternetmusichistoryCOVID
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
