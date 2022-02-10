© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

After high-profile hosts exit NPR, we explore what's going on at the mothership.

Published February 10, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
US-BUSINESS-NPR
SAUL LOEB/AFP
/
Getty Images
The headquarters for National Public Radio, or NPR, are seen in Washington, DC, September 17, 2013. The USD 201 million building, which opened in 2013, serves as the headquarters of the media organization that creates and distributes news, information and music programming to 975 independent radio stations throughout the US, reaching 26 million listeners each week.

Several high-profile NPR hosts recently left the station to work in other media organizations. Why?

Some think NPR has become less innovative and unaware of the competitive opportunities that are now available for talented journalists and producers. Others dislike NPR’s recent hyperfocus on race and gender or blame its “woke ideology” as too inhospitable to its employees of color. But it’s not just people of color who are leaving.

NPR may or may not have a race problem, but it’s just the tip of an iceberg that’s hiding a wider danger beneath the surface.

Today, we take a deep dive into what’s going on at NPR.

GUESTS: 

  • Matt Taibbi investigative reporter, the co-host of the podcast “Useful Idiots” and the publisher of the TK newsletter on Substack.  He’s the author of several books, most recently, Hate Inc.
  • Nikki Usher is an associate professor of journalism at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Her third book, News for the Rich, White, and Blue: How Place and Power Distort American Journalism will be published in July.
  • Jenna Weiss-Berman is the co-founder of Pineapple Street Studios, which has produced podcasts like “Missing Richard Simmons” and "Still Processing." Before starting Pineapple Street, Jenna worked in public radio for a decade and started the podcast department at BuzzFeed. 

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show journalismmediaracefree speech
Stay Connected
Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan
Related Content