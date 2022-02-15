Zillow surfing: the surprising appeal of online real estate listings

Scrolling through online real estate listings, a practice known as “Zillow surfing,” has become a popular pastime.

And it’s not just for people who are actually looking to buy houses… It’s also for snooping on the value of other people’s homes, imagining different lives for yourself, or just finding unusual houses to make fun of and share with friends.

This hour, a look at the appeal of Zillow surfing.

GUESTS:



Ariel Norling - Author of the I Know a Spot Newsletter

- Author of the Newsletter Dana Bull - Realtor with Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty, based in Massachusetts

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 1, 2021.