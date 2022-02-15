© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Zillow surfing: the surprising appeal of online real estate listings

Published February 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Scrolling through online real estate listings, a practice known as “Zillow surfing,” has become a popular pastime.

And it’s not just for people who are actually looking to buy houses… It’s also for snooping on the value of other people’s homes, imagining different lives for yourself, or just finding unusual houses to make fun of and share with friends.

This hour, a look at the appeal of Zillow surfing.

GUESTS:

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 1, 2021.

Lily Tyson
