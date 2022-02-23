© 2022 Connecticut Public

A celebration of all things tacky and why "tackiness is joyfulness"

Published February 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Stock photo of a group of adults lying by a poolside while a film crew gives instructions.
Getty Images
/
Getty Images
A group of adults lying by a poolside while a reality-TV film crew gives instructions.

What makes something tacky? This hour is a celebration of all things "tacky" with Rax King, author of the new book, "Tacky: Love Letters to the Worst Culture We Have to Offer." Plus, we look at why reality tv is sometimes tacky, and discuss the tackiest home décor.

GUESTS:

  • Rax King - Author of “Tacky: Love Letters to the Worst Culture We Have to Offer,” and co-host of the podcast “Low Culture Boil.” 
  • Brian Moylan - A writer, reality tv show recapper, and author of “The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives.”
  • Peter York - A journalist and author of “Dictator Style: Lifestyles of the World’s Most Colorful Despots,” among other books. 

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

