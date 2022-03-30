© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Is arguing good for us? We're still arguing about it.

Published March 30, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
A couple argues as the rift between them widens.
Grove
/

We tend to associate arguing with destructive actions like quarreling or fighting. Argument is a different animal. It may be fueled by the passion that drives fights and quarrels, but effective arguing requires factual evidence and logic to support why one idea might work better than another idea.

At its finest, argument opens our world to ideas and solutions we hadn’t considered, whereas the passion and clashing egos of a fight often send us sulking to our respective corners.

Today, we argue that arguing can be good for us, but one could argue that we’re wrong.

GUESTS: 

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show. 

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show artbookslanguagehuman behaviorphilosophy
Stay Connected
Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan
Related Content