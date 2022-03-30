Is arguing good for us? We're still arguing about it.

We tend to associate arguing with destructive actions like quarreling or fighting. Argument is a different animal. It may be fueled by the passion that drives fights and quarrels, but effective arguing requires factual evidence and logic to support why one idea might work better than another idea.

At its finest, argument opens our world to ideas and solutions we hadn’t considered, whereas the passion and clashing egos of a fight often send us sulking to our respective corners.

Today, we argue that arguing can be good for us, but one could argue that we’re wrong.

GUESTS:



Lee Siegel is a cultural critic and the author of six previous books. His new book is ‘ Why Argument Matters’

is a cultural critic and the author of six previous books. His new book is ‘ Agnes Callard is an associate professor of philosophy at the University of Chicago. She’s the author of ‘ Aspiration: The Agency of Becoming .’ She also writes a column for The Point magazine, and she co-hosts the podcast Minds Almost Meeting

is an associate professor of philosophy at the University of Chicago. She’s the author of ‘ .’ She also writes a column for magazine, and she co-hosts the podcast David Edelstein is America’s Greatest Living Film Critic

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.