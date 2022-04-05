© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The art of gossip

Published April 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Gossiping is considered a bad habit. But, when done well, it can actually have social benefits.

This hour, what gossip is, its benefits and drawbacks, and why we’re interested in celebrity gossip.

GUESTS:

  • Amanda Kehrberg: Adjunct media studies faculty at Arizona State University
  • Shayla Love: Senior staff writer of features at Vice
  • Frank McAndrew: Psychology professor at Knox College

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 16, 2021.

human behavior psychology celebrities relationships
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
