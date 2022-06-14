What does it mean to be a good citizen today?

This hour, we investigate what it means to be a good citizen today. What are our responsibilities? What do we owe each other?

Tamar Gendler : Professor of Philosophy, Psychology and Cognitive Science, and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, at Yale University.

: Professor of Philosophy, Psychology and Cognitive Science, and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, at Yale University. John Shattuck : Co-author of the new book, Holding Together: The Hijacking of Rights in America and How to Reclaim Them for Everyone . He is a professor at the Fletcher School at Tufts University, and a senior fellow at the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at Harvard University. He was formerly U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor.

: Co-author of the new book, . He is a professor at the Fletcher School at Tufts University, and a senior fellow at the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at Harvard University. He was formerly U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor. Azar Nafisi: Author of six books, including Reading Lolita in Tehran . Her newest is Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times .

