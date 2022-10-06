© 2022 Connecticut Public

Why should we care about politics?

Published October 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT
220809_Primary_mlm
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
A privacy shield rests on a table in the Mansfield Community Center polling station during the early hours of primary voting April 09, 2022.

And, just like that, we’re in the midst of yet another election season. With news fatigue, and election fatigue, it’s easy to feel jaded. This hour, we’re going to explore why we feel that way, talk about how to overcome those feelings, and discuss why we should care about politics.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show electionsmedia
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
