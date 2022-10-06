Why should we care about politics?
And, just like that, we’re in the midst of yet another election season. With news fatigue, and election fatigue, it’s easy to feel jaded. This hour, we’re going to explore why we feel that way, talk about how to overcome those feelings, and discuss why we should care about politics.
GUESTS:
- Amanda Ripley: Investigative journalist, author, and co-host of the podcast “How To!” She recently wrote “I stopped reading the news. Is the problem me — or the product?” in The Washington Post
- Eitan Hersh: Associate Professor of Political Science at Tufts University, whose most recent book is Politics Is for Power: How to Move Beyond Political Hobbyism, Take Action, and Make Real Change
- Gabe Fleisher: Author of “Wake Up To Politics,” a daily political newsletter, and a student at Georgetown University
- Roya Hakakian: Author and poet whose latest book is A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.