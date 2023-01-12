There are 20 quadrillion ants on earth. How do we make sense of a number like that?
We recently heard that scientists are estimating that there are 20 quadrillion ants on earth. Which made us wonder: how do we make sense of a number like that? This hour is all about how we relate to unimaginable numbers, both large and small. And, why our inability to conceptualize large numbers can have a real-world impact during times like a pandemic.
GUESTS:
- Shabnam Mousavi: Scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development, and a Senior Scientist at the Center for Artificial Intelligence
- Sabine Nooten: Insect Ecologist, and a Temporary Principal Investigator at the University of Würzburg
- Elizabeth Toomarian: The Director of the Brainwave Learning Center at Synapse School, and an Educational Neuroscience Researcher at Stanford University
- Edward Tufte: Wrote, designed, and self-published five books on information design and data visualization. He also designed and built Hopgen Hill Farms, a sculpture farm, in Woodbury, Connecticut. He was a Professor at Princeton and Yale for 32 years
