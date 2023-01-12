There are 20 quadrillion ants on earth. How do we make sense of a number like that?

We recently heard that scientists are estimating that there are 20 quadrillion ants on earth . Which made us wonder: how do we make sense of a number like that? This hour is all about how we relate to unimaginable numbers, both large and small. And, why our inability to conceptualize large numbers can have a real-world impact during times like a pandemic.

GUESTS:



Shabnam Mousavi: Scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development, and a Senior Scientist at the Center for Artificial Intelligence

Scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development, and a Senior Scientist at the Center for Artificial Intelligence Sabine Nooten: Insect Ecologist, and a Temporary Principal Investigator at the University of Würzburg

Insect Ecologist, and a Temporary Principal Investigator at the University of Würzburg Elizabeth Toomarian: The Director of the Brainwave Learning Center at Synapse School, and an Educational Neuroscience Researcher at Stanford University

The Director of the Brainwave Learning Center at Synapse School, and an Educational Neuroscience Researcher at Stanford University Edward Tufte: Wrote, designed, and self-published five books on information design and data visualization. He also designed and built Hopgen Hill Farms, a sculpture farm, in Woodbury, Connecticut. He was a Professor at Princeton and Yale for 32 years

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.