The Nose looks at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’
Friday at 1 p.m.
We believe this week’s Nose will be perceived as indigenous and will not trigger the immune response.
Avatar: The Way of Water is the first of four planned sequels to 2009’s Avatar. It is the highest-grossing film of 2022, the highest-grossing film of the COVID era, and the third-highest grossing film ever made. The Way of Water is now available to purchase on iTunes/Amazon/etc., and it’s still in theaters.
And: Daisy Jones & the Six is a musical drama docuseries limited series that tells the story of the fictional titular 1970s rock band. It is based on the 2019 novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and its 10 episodes are now available to stream on Prime Video.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Why Jonathan Majors’s assault arrest is so disturbing — and so complicated The Marvel star faces domestic assault charges, and now other allegations spanning years.
- Jury Finds Gwyneth Paltrow Not at Fault in Ski Crash Trial Jurors found that a retired optometrist who sued the actress was “100 percent” at fault. The trial has combined celebrity culture and questions of skiing etiquette into a courtroom spectacle.
- Adnan Syed’s conviction reinstated by Maryland Appellate Court panel
- Afroman put home footage of a police raid in music videos. Now the cops are suing him
- Pepsi’s new logo is a subliminal war on sugar Pepsi launched a new logo and brand system that uses high contrast visuals to sell Zero Sugar products.
- For $18,500 (and Up), You, Too, Can Travel Like James Bond When the (real) world is not enough, new luxury tours offer fans a chance to engage with their favorite film and TV worlds.
- The best musicals are the equal of great plays, so why the snobbery? The song ’n’ dance genre is everywhere, David Hare has bemoaned. He needs to watch more of these joyous shows
- Ireland Asks: What if Artists Could Ditch Their Day Jobs? A government pilot program is giving 2,000 artists $350 a week with no strings attached, allowing them to concentrate on creative pursuits.
- Tyrannosaurus rex had lips over its teeth, research suggests Contrary to depiction in movies like Jurassic Park, scientists now believe T rexes were not ‘toothy lipless things’
GUESTS:
- Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers
- Bill Curry: Playing the part of Bill Curry
- Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals
- Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.