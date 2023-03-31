The Nose looks at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the first of four planned sequels to 2009’s Avatar. It is the highest-grossing film of 2022, the highest-grossing film of the COVID era, and the third-highest grossing film ever made. The Way of Water is now available to purchase on iTunes/Amazon/etc., and it’s still in theaters.

And: Daisy Jones & the Six is a musical drama docuseries limited series that tells the story of the fictional titular 1970s rock band. It is based on the 2019 novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and its 10 episodes are now available to stream on Prime Video.

Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers

Playing the part of Bill Curry Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals

Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.