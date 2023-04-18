How emoji have changed how we communicate and why we ❤️ them

This hour, our new favorite way to communicate: emoji.

We look at how emoji are created and how they change meaning and talk to the creator of Emojiland: The Musical.

GUESTS:



Keith Broni: Editor-in-chief of Emojipedia

Editor-in-chief of Keith Harrison Dworkin: Composer and creator of Emojiland: The Musical

Composer and creator of Alex King: Associate professor of philosophy at Simon Fraser University and editor-in-chief of Aesthetics for Birds

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired June 9, 2022.

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today.