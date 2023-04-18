© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

How emoji have changed how we communicate and why we ❤️ them

By Lily Tyson
Published April 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Happy faces emojis arrangement.
Andrei Moldoveanu
/
Getty/500px
.

This hour, our new favorite way to communicate: emoji.

We look at how emoji are created and how they change meaning and talk to the creator of Emojiland: The Musical.

GUESTS:

  • Keith Broni: Editor-in-chief of Emojipedia
  • Keith Harrison Dworkin: Composer and creator of Emojiland: The Musical
  • Alex King: Associate professor of philosophy at Simon Fraser University and editor-in-chief of Aesthetics for Birds

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired June 9, 2022.

