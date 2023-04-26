© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Wisdom can save us from bad thinking

By Lily Tyson
Published April 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Illustration sketch of confused man
mikroman6/Getty Images
/
Moment RF

We all do some bad thinking sometimes, whether in relatively minor ways or relatively major ones.

This hour, we look at why bad thinking happens, how reasoning errors are embedded in the way we think, and how we can all learn how to think better, through lessons from philosophy and psychology.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 21, 2022.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
