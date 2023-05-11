Let’s go down a rabbit hole about rabbit holes

If you've spent time on the internet, you've probably experienced the feeling of going down a rabbit hole. This hour, we talk about that feeling, how Lewis Carroll invented such a powerful metaphor for the digital world, and, of course, real rabbit holes.

GUESTS:



Franziska Kohlt: Researcher in Science Communication and the History of Science and Literature. She is currently the Leverhulme Research Fellow at the University of Leeds and Inaugural Carrollian Fellow at the University of Southern California

Annie Rauwerda: Writer, comedian, and Wikipedia influencer, who created " Depths of Wikipedia ." She was named "Wikimedian of The Year" in the media category for 2022, and she is currently working on a book about Wikipedia

Dominic Couzens: Award-winning nature writer, who's just finished his 45th book on wildlife

Colin McEnroe, Sabrina Herrera, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.