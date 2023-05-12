The Nose looks at ‘Liz’ Holmes and ‘Bupkis’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

You don’t have to worry about this week’s Nose taking your phone and putting it in the bottom of a root beer float.

On Sunday, The New York Times published an Amy Chozik profile of Elizabeth Holmes, who wants to go by Liz now, it turns out. The piece has been, let’s say, controversial.

And: Bupkis is a somewhat autobiographical comedy series created by Pete Davidson with Judah Miller and Dave Sirus and executive produced by Lorne Michaels. Eight half-hour (!) episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

Teaches writing at Trinity College Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.