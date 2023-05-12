The Nose looks at ‘Liz’ Holmes and ‘Bupkis’
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
You don’t have to worry about this week’s Nose taking your phone and putting it in the bottom of a root beer float.
On Sunday, The New York Times published an Amy Chozik profile of Elizabeth Holmes, who wants to go by Liz now, it turns out. The piece has been, let’s say, controversial.
And: Bupkis is a somewhat autobiographical comedy series created by Pete Davidson with Judah Miller and Dave Sirus and executive produced by Lorne Michaels. Eight half-hour (!) episodes are available to stream on Peacock.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Heather Armstrong, who made it okay to say motherhood was hard, dead at 47 The pioneering blogger behind Dooce.com upended women’s media and laid the ground for the influencer industry
- The Sad Dads of The National For two decades, the band has written music about the kind of sadness that feels quotidian and incremental—the slow accumulation of ordinary losses.
- ‘It’s Going to Be a While’: No End in Sight for Hollywood Strike The writers and entertainment companies remain far apart on several key issues, including money, and the standoff could last for months.
- There’s a ‘volume war’ happening in music
- Drag business flourishes in state’s arts and entertainment scene
- Why are these groups so much more likely to wear glasses than any others?
- “After Breakfast Mom Would Kick Me Outside And Tell Me Not To Come Home Until The Street Lights Came On”: Gen X’ers Are Sharing The Laughably Bad Parenting Boomers Did To Them Apparently, Gen X grew up in cigarette smoke-filled rooms and never wore seatbelts.
- Pickleball is the worst
- Paramount Can’t Say No to the Man Behind ‘Yellowstone’: $50,000 a Week for His Ranch, $25 Per Cow Taylor Sheridan writes most of the company’s hits, giving him clout to dominate the big-budget productions through his network of commercial projects, pushing costs to among the highest in Hollywood
- I Really Didn’t Want to Go On the Goop cruise
- On David Foster Wallace Reconsidering the man, the meme, and the writing
- Notes from Prince Harry’s Ghostwriter Collaborating on his memoir, “Spare,” meant spending hours together on Zoom, meeting his inner circle, and gaining a new perspective on the tabloids.
- Bill Hader Just Wants to Make Weird Things The co-creator and star of the HBO comedy “Barry” on the end of the series, his film-nerd past, and why he has no desire to be part of “the conversation.”
- Shakira And Tom Cruise Were Spotted Together Amid Dating Rumors — Here’s How People Reacted Randomest couple.
- People Are Calling Ben Affleck The Unhappiest Husband In Hollywood After A Video Of Him Slamming A Car Door On Jennifer Lopez Sparked A Debate About Their Marriage Sad Ben Affleck strikes again.
- Please stop using AI to make Wes Anderson parodies A recent online trend has seen users mock up Harry Potter, Star Wars and Lord of the Rings in the director’s distinctive style but is he beyond parody?
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
- Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College
- Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.