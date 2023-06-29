This show is so bad, it's good
This hour, we’re celebrating things that are so bad, they’re good — the underdog ideas that fail so hard, they become successes. We’ll talk about contests that give awards for bad writing, perfumes that smell like animal butts, and a happy marriage that started with a comically awful first date.
Plus: a chance to vote on what "bad" show idea we should produce next!
To enter our contest or vote on the upcoming episode, email colinshow@ctpublic.org.
GUESTS:
- Adam Cadre: Writer in a wide variety of media who created the Lyttle Lytton Contest in 2001
- Haldane King: Science writer and air quality researcher
- Katy Kelleher: Author of The Ugly History of Beautiful Things
- Betsy Kaplan: Senior producer emeritus for The Colin McEnroe Show
- Jennifer LaRue: Freelance producer for The Colin McEnroe Show
- Carolyn McCusker: Producer of this very episode of The Colin McEnroe Show
- Jonathan McNicol: Producer for The Colin McEnroe Show
- Lily Tyson: Senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show
Colin McEnroe, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show. Thanks to scent consultant Tracy Wan.
Join the conversation onFacebook and Twitter.
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.
Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.