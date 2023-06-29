This show is so bad, it's good

This hour, we’re celebrating things that are so bad, they’re good — the underdog ideas that fail so hard, they become successes. We’ll talk about contests that give awards for bad writing, perfumes that smell like animal butts, and a happy marriage that started with a comically awful first date.

Plus: a chance to vote on what "bad" show idea we should produce next!

To enter our contest or vote on the upcoming episode, email colinshow@ctpublic.org.

GUESTS:



Adam Cadre: Writer in a wide variety of media who created the Lyttle Lytton Contest in 2001

Haldane King: Science writer and air quality researcher

Katy Kelleher: Author of The Ugly History of Beautiful Things

Betsy Kaplan: Senior producer emeritus for The Colin McEnroe Show

Jennifer LaRue: Freelance producer for The Colin McEnroe Show

Carolyn McCusker: Producer of this very episode of The Colin McEnroe Show

Jonathan McNicol: Producer for The Colin McEnroe Show

Lily Tyson: Senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show

Colin McEnroe, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show. Thanks to scent consultant Tracy Wan .

