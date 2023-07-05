What’s spoken flies away: The history and art of reading aloud

What does reading sound like? Is it silent? Or does it make noise? This hour is all about reading out loud — we’ll hear about the history of the practice and talk to people who make reading expressive, communal, and loud.

GUESTS:

Alberto Manguel: Director of Lisbon’s Center for Research into the History of Reading

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.