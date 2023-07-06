What our tears can tell us

Why do humans cry? This hour we look at the science of crying and discuss what it does for us, emotionally and culturally. We'll also talk with musician Dar Williams about why some songs make us cry. And we investigate "crocodile tears" with a crocodile biologist.

GUESTS:



Benjamin Perry: Minister at Middle Church, and author of Cry, Baby: Why Our Tears Matter

Dar Williams: Singer-songwriter

Singer-songwriter Kent Vliet: Recently retired from his position as Coordinator of Laboratories at the University of Florida. He is an expert in crocodilian biology

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Stacey Addo, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.