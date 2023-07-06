© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

What our tears can tell us

By Lily Tyson
Published July 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT
U.S. President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he talks about needless shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary school during a press briefing in the East Room of the White House Jan. 5, 2015 in Washington D.C.

Why do humans cry? This hour we look at the science of crying and discuss what it does for us, emotionally and culturally. We'll also talk with musician Dar Williams about why some songs make us cry. And we investigate "crocodile tears" with a crocodile biologist.

GUESTS: 

  • Benjamin Perry: Minister at Middle Church, and author of Cry, Baby: Why Our Tears Matter 
  • Dar Williams: Singer-songwriter
  • Kent Vliet: Recently retired from his position as Coordinator of Laboratories at the University of Florida. He is an expert in crocodilian biology

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Stacey Addo, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
