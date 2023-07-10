Is Twitter toppling? Can Threads sew salvation?

This hour, a look at what’s going on with Twitter, and why it matters, even if you don’t use the platform. Plus, we discuss what this all means for the future of social media and the human archive.

GUESTS:



Shannon McGregor : Associate professor at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media, and a senior researcher with the Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

: Associate professor at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media, and a senior researcher with the Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Ethan Zuckerman : Associate professor of public policy, communication and information at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, author, and founder of the Initiative for Digital Public Infrastructure

: Associate professor of public policy, communication and information at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, author, and founder of the Initiative for Digital Public Infrastructure William Kilbride: Executive Director of the Digital Preservation Coalition

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.