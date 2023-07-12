What's going on with loneliness?

Loneliness: it’s often cited as an “epidemic” and can have a health impact comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. This hour, we’ll talk about what loneliness looks like in the brain and how public policy could affect our loneliness epidemic. Plus: a conversation with an expert on making friends as an adult!

GUESTS:



Chris Murphy: Democratic U.S. Senator for Connecticut

Democratic U.S. Senator for Connecticut Elisa Baek: Assistant Professor of Psychology at USC Dornsife

Assistant Professor of Psychology at USC Dornsife Kat Vellos: Speaker, connection coach, and author of We Should Get Together: The Secret to Cultivating Better Friendships

