Arts & Culture
The Colin McEnroe Show

What's going on with loneliness?

By Carolyn McCusker
Published July 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT
Illustration of black and white invisible elegant man, surreal concept
iStockphoto
/
Getty Images
Illustration of black and white invisible elegant man, surreal concept

Loneliness: it’s often cited as an “epidemic” and can have a health impact comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. This hour, we’ll talk about what loneliness looks like in the brain and how public policy could affect our loneliness epidemic. Plus: a conversation with an expert on making friends as an adult!

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce <i>The Colin McEnroe Show. </i>She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019.<br/><br/>
