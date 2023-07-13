Finding humanity in humanism

This hour we look at the philosophy of humanism. We survey the history and evolution of the humanist tradition, and discuss what it means to practice humanism. Plus, how humanism can help us relate to technology.

Sarah Bakewell : Author of Humanly Possible: Seven Hundred Years of Humanist Freethinking, Inquiry and Hope , among other books

: Author of , among other books Greg Epstein: Author and Humanist Chaplain at Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he is also Convener for Ethical Life at the MIT Office of Religious, Spiritual, and Ethical Life

