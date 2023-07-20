Don’t hit snooze on this show: Breaking down the history and norms of sleep

What if our ideas about how sleep should look are getting in the way of a good night's rest? This hour we talk about how we came to develop ideas of how, and how much, we should sleep. Plus, we'll compare how humans and animals sleep. And it turns out that some animals aren’t hibernating as well as they used to.

GUESTS:



Matthew Wolf-Meyer: Professor of Science and Technology Studies at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York. He is author of The Slumbering Masses: Sleep, Medicine, and Modern American Life , among other books

Gandhi Yetish: Human evolutionary ecologist and anthropologist who studies sleep patterns among small-scale subsistence societies

Cory Williams: Associate Professor in the Department of Biology at Colorado State University

