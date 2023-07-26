‘There is no substitute’: Tom Cruise’s impossible missions

It’s been more than a decade since Tom Cruise made a movie that did NOT make $100 million. The newest Mission: Impossible just opened at $235 million.

And yet. Didn’t we all decide not to like Tom Cruise anymore a long time ago?

This hour — in the fifth decade of his career, in the seventh (!) decade of his life, nearly two decades after Oprah’s couch — a look at the continued phenomenon that is Tom Cruise.

GUESTS:



Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers

An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals

Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College Sam Hatch: Co-hosts The Culture Dogs on Sunday nights on WWUH

Co-hosts on Sunday nights on WWUH Rich Hollant: Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford

Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and chief communications officer at Buzz Engine

A playwright and chief communications officer at Buzz Engine Ben Lindbergh: Senior editor at The Ringer

Senior editor at Stephanie Merry: Book World editor for The Washington Post

Book World editor for Bob Mondello: NPR’s senior arts critic

NPR’s senior arts critic Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance Julia Rosenblatt: A playwright, director, actor, theater educator, and co-founder of HartBeat Ensemble

A playwright, director, actor, theater educator, and co-founder of HartBeat Ensemble Brian Slattery: Arts editor for the New Haven Independent

Arts editor for the Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, Cat Pastor, Catie Talarski, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, parts of which originally aired April 27, 2017; August 3, 2018; March 6, 2019; January 15, 2021; August 26, 2022; and September 30, 2022, in a different form.