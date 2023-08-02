Shiver me timbers! A show about sea chanteys

Today, the sea chantey is something people listen to while having a good time in bars or at festivals, but its roots are more complex, stretching into the hard labor performed by sailors on 19th century merchant vessels and having ties to Black work songs. During the first year of the pandemic, there was a sea chantey craze on TikTok as people found joy and connection in the songs. In this hour, we’ll treat you to the joy of the chantey form and some of the pain that lies behind it.

GUESTS:



The Jovial Crew: A group of musicians and historians that’s been performing chanteys, forebitters, and other traditional old songs in Essex, CT since its founding in 1986. On the show today is Joseph Morneault, Rick Spencer, Michael Hotkowski and the group’s founder, Cliff Haslam.

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

