The Colin McEnroe Show

‘Rules rule’: How rules, both written and unwritten, shape our world

By Lily Tyson
Published August 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Photo of a street scene with a crosswalk sign in the foreground and a traffic light in the background with a sign that says "Right Lane Must Turn Right."
Emre Baser
/
Getty Images
.

Rules are everywhere around us.

This hour we talk about the history of rules and the power of unwritten rules.

We wonder why some rules succeed while others fail. Plus: a game designer on how rules can facilitate play.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired December 21, 2022.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
