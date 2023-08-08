‘Rules rule’: How rules, both written and unwritten, shape our world
Rules are everywhere around us.
This hour we talk about the history of rules and the power of unwritten rules.
We wonder why some rules succeed while others fail. Plus: a game designer on how rules can facilitate play.
GUESTS:
- Lorraine Daston: Author of Rules: A Short History of What We Live By
- Jason Turbow: Author of The Baseball Codes: Beanballs, Sign Stealing, and Bench-Clearing Brawls: The Unwritten Rules of America’s Pastime
- Eric Zimmerman: Award-winning designer of board games and video games and the author of The Rules We Break: Lessons in Play, Thinking, and Design
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired December 21, 2022.