ATSC 3.0 FAQ
The Colin McEnroe Show

What our monsters say about us

By Lily Tyson
Published September 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
A bronze statue created by Benvenuto of Perseus holding the head of Medusa.
fotofojanini
/
Getty Images
A bronze statue of Perseus holding the head of Medusa, created by Benvenuto Cellini in 1554.

This hour, a look at misunderstood monsters, why humans create monsters in the first place, and the benefits of hearing a monster’s perspective.

Plus, we learn more about Medusa and talk to a researcher who studied purported yeti samples to find the animal behind the myth.

GUESTS:

  • Natalie Haynes: A writer and broadcaster; her newest book is Stone Blind
  • Charlotte Lindqvist: Associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University at Buffalo
  • Asa Simon Mittman: Professor of art and art history at California State University, Chico

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired February 8, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next.
