What our monsters say about us

This hour, a look at misunderstood monsters, why humans create monsters in the first place, and the benefits of hearing a monster’s perspective.

Plus, we learn more about Medusa and talk to a researcher who studied purported yeti samples to find the animal behind the myth.

GUESTS:



Natalie Haynes: A writer and broadcaster; her newest book is Stone Blind

A writer and broadcaster; her newest book is Charlotte Lindqvist: Associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University at Buffalo

Associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University at Buffalo Asa Simon Mittman: Professor of art and art history at California State University, Chico

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired February 8, 2023.