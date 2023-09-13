© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From Consumer Reports to Wirecutter, recommendation sites are ruling our shopping habits

By Carolyn McCusker
Published September 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT
Gone are the days when we’d browse a local store if we needed a new air purifier or oven mitt. Now, many people don’t dare make a purchase without first Googling “best kitchen mixer” and browsing lists of top-tens on recommendation sites.

How did these sites come to dominate our shopping carts? And if you’re not a fan of that humidifier you got off a top-ten list, are there other ways to shop?

GUESTS:

  • Inger Stole is a professor emerita at the University of Illinois
  • Michael Zhao was the first employee and a former deputy editor at Wirecutter
  • Mark Frauenfelder is a co-editor of Recomendo

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show.
