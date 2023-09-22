Rocking the charts and reckoning with inequity: The dichotomy of country music

The Nose is off. In its stead: Country music dominated the charts for most of the summer. But the genre has also been the subject of controversy. This hour, we take stock of the state of country music.

GUESTS:



Jason Lipshutz: Executive Director of Music at Billboard

Executive Director of Music at Amanda Marie Martinez: Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of American Studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who is currently working on a book project titled The Industry is Playing the People Cheap: Race and the Country Music Business From Nixon to 9/11

Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of American Studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who is currently working on a book project titled Chris Molanphy: Chart analyst and pop critic who writes about the intersection of culture and commerce in popular music. He is host of Slate’s Hit Parade podcast, writes Slate’s “ Why Is This Song No. 1? ” series, and he is author of the new book Old Town Road

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to The Noseletter , an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.