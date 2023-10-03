© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

I've Got Two Chickens to Paralyze: A celebration of mondegreens, malapropisms, and more

By Lily Tyson
Published October 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT
An illustration that outlines two human forms in which one is misinterpreting what they hear from the other. The form on the left has a line coming out of their mouth that turns into a jumble of string in the middle between the bodies, and the form on the right has a line from that jumble going into their ear.
CurvaBezier
/
Getty Images

This hour we look at mis-speaks, mis-hearings and mis-understandings, like malapropisms, mondegreens, eggcorns, and spoonerisms. We'll share our favorite examples and learn about what they can tell us about the English language, and how our brains process language. And we'll celebrate the joy of playing with language.

GUESTS: 

  • Emily Brewster: Senior Editor and lexicographer at Merriam-Webster, and host of the“Word Matters” podcast  
  • Melissa Baese-Berk: Professor of language teaching studies and linguistics at the University of Oregon, where she is also director of the Speech Perception and Production Lab 
  • Ben Zimmer: Linguist, lexicographer, and the“Word on the Street” columnistfor The Wall Street Journal

Join the conversation onFacebook andTwitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Carolyn McCusker, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired March 29, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next.
See stories by Lily Tyson