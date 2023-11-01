© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The perks of being a wallflower: Unpacking House Speaker Mike Johnson

By Lily Tyson
Published November 1, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT
U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) is surrounded by House Republicans speaks after being elected as the speaker nominee during a GOP conference meeting in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on October 24, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee
/
Getty Images
U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) is surrounded by House Republicans speaks after being elected as the speaker nominee during a GOP conference meeting in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on October 24, 2023 in Washington, DC.

This hour, we talk about the election of the new House Speaker: Representative Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana. We'll talk about Speaker Johnson, including the role of his faith in his politics, and what we can learn from how he dresses. Plus, we'll look at why we even have a House Speaker to begin with.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
