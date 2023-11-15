© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

Heather Cox Richardson helps us make sense of this moment in American history

By Lily Tyson
Published November 15, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST
Heather Cox Richardson, a writer, professor and an expert historian in 19th-century America, poses for a portrait in her study at her home. A portrait of her great-great grandmother hangs on the wall above her desk. Specializing in politics and economics, Cox Richardson recently released a new book, "Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America."
Erin Clark / Boston Globe
/
Getty
Heather Cox Richardson, a writer, professor and an expert historian in 19th-century America, poses for a portrait in her study at her home. A portrait of her great-great grandmother hangs on the wall above her desk. Specializing in politics and economics, Cox Richardson recently released a new book, "Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America."

You likely know historian Heather Cox Richardson from her Substack, “Letters from an American,” where she puts the news of the day into historical context. Now Cox Richardson has a new book out, Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America, where she looks at the crossroads we’re at as a country, how we got here, and where we could go from here. Today we spend the hour with Heather Cox Richardson as she helps us make sense of the latest news and the state of our democracy.

GUESTS: 

Join the conversation onFacebook and Twitter.

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode. 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson