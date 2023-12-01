© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From ‘Star Trek’ to ‘Arrival’: How pop culture helps us imagine extraterrestrial life

By Lily Tyson,
Jonathan McNicol
Published December 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Alien in a car at Baker, San Bernardino County, California.
Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Getty Images
/
Moment RF
Alien in a car at Baker, San Bernardino County, California.

We come to the end of our week of special coverage with a show about how we imagine extraterrestrial life.

What do you picture when you picture extraterrestrial life? Is it like E.T.? Or little green men? Or an alien from Star Trek?

This hour is all about how we imagine extraterrestrial life and how those visions are shaped by pop culture.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

You can find all of our Astronaughty Week shows here, or stream all of our episodes where we explore the possibility of extraterrestrial life in the player below.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
