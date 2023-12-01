From ‘Star Trek’ to ‘Arrival’: How pop culture helps us imagine extraterrestrial life

We come to the end of our week of special coverage with a show about how we imagine extraterrestrial life.

What do you picture when you picture extraterrestrial life? Is it like E.T.? Or little green men? Or an alien from Star Trek?

This hour is all about how we imagine extraterrestrial life and how those visions are shaped by pop culture.

Jaime Green: Freelance writer, editor, writing teacher, and the author of The Possibility of Life: Science, Imagination, and Our Quest for Kinship in the Cosmos

Doug Jones: Actor known for his roles in Hellboy, The Shape of Water, Pan's Labyrinth, and more; he plays Saru in Star Trek: Discovery

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

