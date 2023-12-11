From can openers to ricers, a look at what’s in our kitchens

What’s in your kitchen? With a plethora of kitchen tools available to us today, the contents of our kitchen drawers varies. But a recent survey has shed light on some trends in kitchen tool ownership. This hour, we look at that data, and we talk about the history and evolution of kitchen tools and gadgets. Finally, we talk about examples of creative kitchen tools throughout history.

Megan Elias: Historian, Director of the Food Studies Program, and Associate Professor at Boston University

Historian, Director of the Food Studies Program, and Associate Professor at Boston University David Montgomery: Senior Data Journalist at YouGov, and a history podcaster

Senior Data Journalist at YouGov, and a history podcaster Corinne Mynatt: Writer, editor, consultant, and producer. She is the author of Tools for Food: The Objects that Influence How and What We Eat

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

