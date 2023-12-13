Drowning in packages, junk, and other consumerism woes with 'Atlantic' writer Amanda Mull

Amanda Mull writes The Atlantic’s “Material World” column about American consumerism. This hour, we talk with Mull about the state of online shopping and returns, the changing quality of what we buy, and the experience of shopping in person.

Amanda Mull: Staff writer at The Atlantic who writes the column “Material World” about American consumerism

