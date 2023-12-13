© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Drowning in packages, junk, and other consumerism woes with 'Atlantic' writer Amanda Mull

By Lily Tyson
Published December 13, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST
Looking down and over racks of products stored in boxes in a distribution warehouse.
Mint Images / Getty Images
/
Mint Images RF
Looking down and over racks of products stored in boxes in a distribution warehouse.

Amanda Mull writes The Atlantic’s “Material World” column about American consumerism. This hour, we talk with Mull about the state of online shopping and returns, the changing quality of what we buy, and the experience of shopping in person.

GUEST: 

  • Amanda Mull: Staff writer at The Atlantic who writes the column “Material World” about American consumerism 

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
