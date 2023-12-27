Invisibility fascinates and frightens us. But will it ever become reality?

This hour: invisibility. We learn about the science of invisibility and whether we’re getting close to having the technology to turn invisible. We also talk about invisibility in pop culture and science fiction and debate questions we all have about what would happen if someone could turn invisible.

Gregory Gbur: Author of Invisibility: The History and Science of How Not To Be Seen, and a Professor of Physics and Optical Science at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on May 31, 2023.