© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

Eternal flame: The continued relevance of the myth of Prometheus

By Lily Tyson
Published January 17, 2024 at 1:07 PM EST
Prometheus statue at Rockefeller Center at Midtown Manhattan,in New York, United States, on October 25, 2022.
Beata Zawrzel
/
NurPhoto / Getty
Prometheus statue at Rockefeller Center at Midtown Manhattan,in New York, United States, on October 25, 2022.

In Greek mythology, Prometheus stole fire from the gods to give it to humans, and suffered an eternity of punishment for doing so. This hour, we revisit that myth, and talk about why it resonates so much today. Plus, we’ll take a look at the 2012 film Prometheus.

GUESTS: 

  • Adrienne Mayor: Research scholar in the Classics Department and the History of Science Program at Stanford University. She is the author of Gods and Robots: Myths, Machines and Ancient Dreams of Technology, among other books
  • Annie Dorsen: Theater director who works at the intersection of algorithmic art and live performance. Her most recent production was Prometheus Firebringer. She is the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship
  • A.O. Scott: Critic at large for The New York Times Book Review, where he was formerly film critic. He is the author of Better Living Through Criticism
  • Dom Nero: Writer, video editor, and co-host of “Eye of The Duck,” a podcast about movies and the scenes that make them special

SONGS: 

  • “Road to Hell (Live)” by the Original Cast of Hadestown
  • “We Didn’t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel
  • “Oppenheimer” by Old 97s
  • “Prometheus” by SickTanicK
  • “A Planet” by Marc Streitenfeld

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode. 

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson