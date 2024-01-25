© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From "Iowa nice" to New England blunt, how do we define "nice" in America?

By Carolyn McCusker
Published January 25, 2024 at 11:26 AM EST

Have you ever heard someone say that East Coasters are kind but not nice, and West Coasters are nice but not kind? This hour, we’re figuring out what “niceness” is, why it's so important to us, and how can it sometimes mask not-so-nice things.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
