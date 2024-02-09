© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The art of the ending

By Lily Tyson
Published February 9, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
End of the Road Sign in Owens Valley
Thomas Winz
/
The Image Bank RF / Getty Images
.

The Nose is off this week. In its place, and with the week coming to an end, it’s time for an hour on endings.

We look at the art of the ending, wonder what makes a satisfying ending in literature and TV and music, and ponder how we know it’s time to let a thing come to an end.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, parts of which originally aired May 17, 2019, and May 17, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
