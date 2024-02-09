The art of the ending
The Nose is off this week. In its place, and with the week coming to an end, it’s time for an hour on endings.
We look at the art of the ending, wonder what makes a satisfying ending in literature and TV and music, and ponder how we know it’s time to let a thing come to an end.
GUESTS:
- Jen Chaney: TV critic at Vulture and New York magazine and the author of As If! The Oral History of Clueless
- Geoff Dyer: Author of The Last Days of Roger Federer: And Other Endings, among other books
- Rebecca Makkai: Artistic director of StoryStudio Chicago and the author, most recently, of I Have Some Questions for You
- Susan Rogers: Multi-platinum record producer, cognitive neuroscientist, professor at Berklee College of Music and co-author of This Is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, parts of which originally aired May 17, 2019, and May 17, 2023.