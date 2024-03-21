Our 14th* (almost) annual March Madness show

March Madness is here!

And so the only logical thing to do is to get improv comedian Julia Pistell and the actual Bill Curry together to talk basketball for an hour on the radio.

That may not be the only logical thing to do. It may be that that’s not actually a logical thing to do at all.

But we’re doing it anyway.

*It’s our 14th one of these unless it isn’t. We’re pretty sure we’ve done this show every year from 2010 on, but for 2020. There’s circumstantial evidence, at least, that we did this show that first March that our show was on the air, in 2010. But no proof that that’s a thing we did survives. But we’re still fairly confident we did it.

GUESTS:



Eugene J. Cornacchia: President of Saint Peter’s University

President of Saint Peter’s University Bill Curry: Playing the part of Bill Curry

Playing the part of Bill Curry Frankie Graziano: Host of The Wheelhouse on Connecticut Public

Host of on Connecticut Public Julia Pistell: A founding member of Sea Tea Improv, among a number of other things

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.