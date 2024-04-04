From logistical nightmares to ancient omens, a look at the dark side of the eclipse
On Monday, the contiguous U.S. will see a total solar eclipse for the last time until 2044. Online, the excitement is also giving way to fears — will communities in the eclipse’s path have enough food and gas to support all the travelers? Will it interrupt our power grid? This hour, we’re talking about the dark side of the eclipse — from doomsday predictions to ancient omens.
GUESTS:
- Vahé Peroomian: Professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Southern California’s Dornsife College of Arts, Letters, and Sciences
- Rebecca Boyle : Science journalist and author of the book, “Our Moon: How Earth's Celestial Companion Transformed the Planet, Guided Evolution, and Made Us Who We Are”
- Leah Hudson Leva: Writer who researched conspiracy theories about this year's total eclipse
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.