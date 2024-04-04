© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From logistical nightmares to ancient omens, a look at the dark side of the eclipse

By Carolyn McCusker
Published April 4, 2024 at 11:43 AM EDT
FILE: Solar eclipse from Wisconsin, USA August 21, 2017 at 85% Coverage.
Matt Anderson Photography
/
Getty Images
FILE: Solar eclipse from Wisconsin, USA August 21, 2017 at 85% Coverage.

On Monday, the contiguous U.S. will see a total solar eclipse for the last time until 2044. Online, the excitement is also giving way to fears — will communities in the eclipse’s path have enough food and gas to support all the travelers? Will it interrupt our power grid? This hour, we’re talking about the dark side of the eclipse — from doomsday predictions to ancient omens.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
