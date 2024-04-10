From alief to phronesis, Tamar Gendler makes the case for why we should care about ancient philosophy

This hour, Yale Dean Tamar Gendler joins us to discuss her course “Public Plato: Ancient Wisdom in the Digital Age.” We'll talk about how to make ancient philosophy relevant for a modern audience, questions of framing and form, and what we can all learn from concepts like alief, phronesis, and eudaimonia.

Tamar Gendler: Professor of Philosophy, Psychology and Cognitive Science, and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, at Yale University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on October 5, 2023.