How the weight of family ‘truths’ can get heavier with each generation

Journalist Lisa Belkin spent 10 years retracing the ancestry of three families, over four generations, to understand how a series of random encounters between three men led to the 1960 murder of a Stamford, Connecticut, police officer.

Genealogy of a Murder looks at how family “truths” passed down through the generations can influence the choices of the descendants that follow.

How do family stories, happenstance, and the cultural ethos of the moment shape the people we become?

GUESTS:



Lisa Belkin: A journalist and the author of Genealogy of a Murder: Four Generations, Three Families, One Fateful Night

A journalist and the author of Doreen Troy Dolan: Daughter of David Troy

Daughter of David Troy Kelsey Rose Dolan: Granddaughter of David Troy

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired August 24, 2023.