The Colin McEnroe Show

From abortion to homelessness: A dive into the Supreme Court cases you may have missed

By Carolyn McCusker
Published May 2, 2024 at 11:44 AM EDT
An American flag blows in the breeze as supporters of January 6 defendants including Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, who was killed on January 6, 2021, gather outside of the Supreme Court on April 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in Fischer v. U.S., a case about whether the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit erred in applying a specific part of U.S. criminal code when charging January 6 defendants.
Kent Nishimura
/
Getty Images
It's hard to stay on top of everything happening in the Supreme Court lately — a case about whether governments can criminalize sleeping outside when you're homeless, a different decision that headlines tell us "effectively abolishes the right to mass protest in three US states." Today, we're getting caught up with three of the most important cases you might have missed!

GUESTS: 

  • Mark Joseph Stern: Senior writer at Slate covering courts and the law
  • Vera Eidelman: Staff attorney with the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project
  • Nisha Kashyap: Attorney at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
