From abortion to homelessness: A dive into the Supreme Court cases you may have missed

It's hard to stay on top of everything happening in the Supreme Court lately — a case about whether governments can criminalize sleeping outside when you're homeless, a different decision that headlines tell us "effectively abolishes the right to mass protest in three US states." Today, we're getting caught up with three of the most important cases you might have missed!

GUESTS:



Mark Joseph Stern: Senior writer at Slate covering courts and the law

Senior writer at Slate covering courts and the law Vera Eidelman: Staff attorney with the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project

Staff attorney with the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project Nisha Kashyap: Attorney at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.