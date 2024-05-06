How charisma shapes our world

What exactly is charisma? You know it when you see it, but is it possible to measure? Is it something you can learn, or just something you’re born with?

This hour we look at the impact of charisma, especially in politics.

Plus, in the world of wildlife conservation there’s a term for those animals everyone cares about: “charismatic megafauna.”

What are the impacts of decisions about conservation or leadership coming down to a nebulous trait like charisma?

GUESTS:



John Antonakis: Professor of organizational behavior at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland

Sophie Monsarrat: Rewilding manager with Rewilding Europe, who used to be a researcher who studied charismatic megafauna, among other topics

Russ Schriefer: Founding partner of Strategic Partners & Media, a public affairs political consulting firm; he is senior strategist for the Tell It Like It Is super PAC that supported Chris Christie for President

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 6, 2023.