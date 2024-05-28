© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Emily Wilson brings 'The Iliad' alive for a modern audience

By Lily Tyson
Published May 28, 2024 at 9:16 AM EDT
In 2018, Emily Wilson became internationally known for her translation of Homer’s The Odyssey, which was called “a revelation” and “a cultural landmark.” This hour, Wilson joins us to talk about her translation of Homer’s other great surviving work, The Iliad.

GUEST: 

  • Emily Wilson: Professor in the Department of Classical Studies at the University of Pennsylvania. Her new translation of Homer’s The Iliad is out now. She previously translated The Odyssey, in addition to works by Euripides, Seneca, and Sophocles

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on October 16, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
