Every step you take: How walking and walkability shape our lives

"These boots are made for walking…" but instead, they sit by the door while you watch TV. This hour: Why is it often so hard to get walking? And what can our footsteps tell us about ourselves and the world?

GUESTS:



Jeff Speck: City planner and author of the book “Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time”

City planner and author of the book “Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time” Liam Satchell: Senior lecturer in Psychology at the University of Winchester

Senior lecturer in Psychology at the University of Winchester Dr. I-Min Lee: Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and an epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on November 2, 2023.